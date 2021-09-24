Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TWLO traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,561. Twilio has a 12 month low of $227.71 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Twilio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Twilio by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

