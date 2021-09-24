Aion Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00095898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.99 or 0.99781318 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00787568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00388677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00270436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,173,682 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

