The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 30,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

