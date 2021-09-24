Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $1,745.00

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. Straumann has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $106.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.