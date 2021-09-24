Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.33. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

