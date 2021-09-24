JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

NYSE:SAM traded down $8.44 on Friday, hitting $517.25. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.42 and a 200-day moving average of $939.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

