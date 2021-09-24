Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.70. 5,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,866,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.