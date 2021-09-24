Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,230,182 shares.The stock last traded at $84.64 and had previously closed at $83.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 150.3% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.