Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 26,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,981,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Amyris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $36,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

