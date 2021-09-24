McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $566,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

