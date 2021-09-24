Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,325 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,200,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,006. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

