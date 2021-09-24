McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,936,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $224.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,835. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.14.

