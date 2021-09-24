McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.52. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,199. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

