B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

