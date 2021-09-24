L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

