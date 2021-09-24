Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 182.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.