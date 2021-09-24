Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $56,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $64,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.96. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

