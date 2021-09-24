Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

