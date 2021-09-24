iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. 208,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

