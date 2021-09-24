McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 779 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 144,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

