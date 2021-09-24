FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1-year low of $228.08 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.