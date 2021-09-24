Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

