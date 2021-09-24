Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $218,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 339.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

