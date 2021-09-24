Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $1.40. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,842. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

