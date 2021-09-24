B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,450. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average of $245.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

