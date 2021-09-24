Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.92. 13,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

