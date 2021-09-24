B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 897,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 24,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,402. The firm has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.