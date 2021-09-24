Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

