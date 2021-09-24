B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $1,651,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 201.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $279.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

