Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00328485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012141 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

