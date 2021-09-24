Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $794,388.44 and $108,368.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00114536 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

