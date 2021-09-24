Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.59. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 375,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

