Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$19.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,778,242.74. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,221 over the last three months.

REAL stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.65. 32,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$849.29 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$27.61.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

