Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.90. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,343. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.