Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 18,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.