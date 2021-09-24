DeGate (DG) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $15.70 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00108903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00151070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.00 or 0.99477606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.65 or 0.06796043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00777182 BTC.

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

