Prosper Trading Down 30.2% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00035826 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00019769 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

