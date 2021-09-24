Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 21.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

