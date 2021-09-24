Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.