The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 73,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The company has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.