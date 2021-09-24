Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 6,308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 18,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.