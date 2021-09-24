Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.