Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

