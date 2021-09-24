Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.26. Uxin shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 27,625 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uxin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

