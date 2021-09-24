Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.26. Uxin shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 27,625 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
