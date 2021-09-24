Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.