Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $24.86. Vtex shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1,442 shares trading hands.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

