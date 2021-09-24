Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up to $46.46

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $47.43. Tenable shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 1,862 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get Tenable alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.