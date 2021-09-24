Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

