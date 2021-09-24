Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

