Magellan Asset Management Ltd Invests $67,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Illumina by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $132,368,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $430.02. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,627. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

